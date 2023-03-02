State investigators release shocking footage of crash into building that killed pedestrian in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Office of Attorney General on Thursday released shocking footage of a crash that led to the collapse of a building in East Baltimore last month and left one man dead.

The driver of a suspected stolen car sped off as officers approached it on the night of Feb. 8, according to police.

The car struck another vehicle at the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, sending both cars into a sidewalk and into the building, causing the collapse.

A pedestrian near the building at the time, 54-year-old Alfred Fincher, was buried by falling rubble. He was pulled from the debris, but pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Five other people, including two in the stolen car, were injured and hospitalized. Shawn Lee Brunson, 33, was charged with stealing the vehicle.

The officers' actions in the incident are under investigation by the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of Attorney General, an office created by the 2021 police reform legislation to investigate all police-involved fatalities in the state of Maryland.

The division released body-worn camera footage of the police response, as well as surveillance footage of the intersection. At one point in the footage, an officer is told to end their pursuit shortly before the crash happened.

The OAG will compile a report of its findings in the crash and turn it over to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, which would decide whether or not to prosecute the officers involved.

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

https://youtu.be/FXEc-z13ZsM