Manslaughter charges tacked on in deadly East Baltimore crash, building collapse

BALTIMORE - The driver accused of stealing a car and crashing into a building which caused it to collapse and kill a man in East Baltimore last month is facing additional charges.

Shawn Lee Brunson, 33, has been charged with gross negligent vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000 and driving without a license, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Police said Brunson stole a car and sped off as officers approached on Feb. 8.

The car struck another vehicle at the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, sending both cars into a sidewalk and into the building, causing the collapse.    

A pedestrian near the building at the time, 54-year-old Alfred Fincher, was buried by falling rubble. He was pulled from the debris, but pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Five other people, including two in the stolen car, were injured and hospitalized.

Brunson, who was extricated from the car, was initially arrested for stealing the car.

The Maryland Office of Attorney General released the shocking footage of the deadly crash and building collapse.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 4:44 PM

