Officers won't be charged in pursuit ahead of February's deadly crash, building collapse in East Baltimore

IID Report: Officers won't be charged in pursuit ahead of February's deadly crash, building collapse

BALTIMORE - The Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division has released its report on a deadly crash last February in East Baltimore.

Police said a man in a speeding stolen car crashed into another car and then into a building which collapsed and killed 54-year-old Alfred Fincher at the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street.

The officers who had been involved in the pursuit will not be charged, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said. Officers stopped their pursuit when ordered seconds before the collision.

Shawn Lee Brunson, 33, has been charged with gross negligent vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000 and driving without a license, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

His trial will be in 2024.

The Maryland Office of Attorney General released the shocking footage of the deadly crash and building collapse.