Mass shootings, including in Baltimore, bring sorrow to U.S. communities over July 4 weekend

BALTIMORE - Staggering holiday weekend shootings continued overnight into Wednesday with mass shootings reported in Washington D.C., Salisbury, Maryland and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Several of those shootings were similar, in some ways, to Sunday morning's shooting in the Brooklyn community of Baltimore, in which 30 people were shot, with two dead.

Many of the involved parties and many of the victims are children.

Detectives remained on the scene in Salisbury on Wednesday after seven people were shot, including the death of a 14-year-old boy.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just after midnight during a block party on Chippewa Boulevard.

In Washington D.C., a 10-year-old was among the nine people shot in a drive-by shooting along Meade Street in Northeast. All of those victims are expected to survive.

Three people were killed in a shooting during a Fourth of July celebration in Shreveport, Louisiana, and at least six others were injured.

The mass shootings, where four or more are wounded or killed in a single incident, have come one after another – in Philadelphia, Boston, Michigan and Texas.

In Harford County on Tuesday, four people, including two 17-year-olds, were shot.

And, of course, 30 people, mostly teens, were shot early Sunday morning at the annual Brooklyn Day celebration in South Baltimore. An 18-year-old female and a 20-year-old man were killed.

There have been 355 mass shootings in the United States already this year.

In Maryland, mass shootings have killed or injured more than 100 people in 2023.

Gov. Wes Moore, who visited Brooklyn Homes Tuesday, addressed the recent shootings ahead of Wednesday's Board of Public Works meeting.

"Our community is too good to continue to have to deal with this," Gov. Moore said.

Gov. Moore has pushed for tougher gun reform, as did President Joe Biden, again, this week.

"Banning assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, extensive background checks, they're part of the answer," Biden said. "They'll make a big difference."

Arrests have been made in some of these shootings, including in Philadelphia and Boston.

But officials in Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Salisbury are all asking the public for help in their investigations.