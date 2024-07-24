Maryland's Wes Moore is nation's third most popular governor, survey finds

Maryland's Wes Moore is nation's third most popular governor, survey finds

BALTIMORE -- When it comes to the most popular governors in the United States, Maryland's Wes Moore is near the top of the list, according to a new survey from Morning Consult.

Moore is the third most popular governor in the nation with a 65% approval rating, according to the survey.

He trails just Vermont's Phil Scott and Kentucky's Andy Beshear.

His disapproval rating is the second lowest, the survey shows.

Moore, 45, defeated Dan Cox in the 2022 gubernatorial election to become Maryland's 63rd governor. He served in the U.S. Army and earned his bachelor's degree at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Moore gained national attention as he led the state's response to the deadly bridge collapse. Here in Maryland, he has also been influential in securing the Baltimore Orioles' agreement to remain at Camden Yards, pardoning more than 175,000 marijuana convictions and overseeing the legalization of recreational marijuana, and protecting gender-affirming healthcare through executive order.