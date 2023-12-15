Long-term deal in place to keep Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Here's what happens next.

Long-term lease agreement being advanced for approval to keep Orioles in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Orioles' fans can take a sigh of relief.

The Baltimore Orioles and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore confirm that a deal is in place that will keep the baseball team at Camden Yards.

The final approval will come in a vote on Monday by the Maryland Stadium Authority Board and then to the Maryland Board of Public Works.

In the agenda on the Maryland Stadium Authority, a special meeting is scheduled for Monday at the Warehouse at Camden Yards where a deal on a 30-year lease can become official in writing.

The agenda for the meeting shows an outline of a new lease, which includes approvals for ground lease agreement and master development plan.

The agenda on the Maryland Board of Public Works says a vote will be made to "approve a term extension and amendments to the Lease Agreement between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Orioles Limited Partnership relating to the baseball stadium at Camden Yards Sports Complex."

According to the board, the proposal says the Orioles will pay no rent to the Maryland Stadium Authority and instead will pay the costs of maintenance and repair work. The Orioles will continue to pay admissions and amusement taxes, sales taxes, and applicable property taxes.

"I'm thrilled. It's a great deal for Maryland, it's a great deal for taxpayers," Moore said. "It's a great deal for all of us O's fans."

Fans were sweating as we approached December 31 when the current lease expires.

Gov. Moore was determined to a deal that would be good for the taxpayers, and keep the team in downtown Baltimore long-term.

"No short-term lease," Moore said. "They need to be here for a long-term period of time."

For at least the next three decades, Birdland will continue to flock to Eutaw Street and enjoy one of the best stadiums in baseball, which will come with several upgrades over the years.

This deal will open up $600 million for Baltimore's coveted baseball team.

"It can't just create winners on the field, it's got to create winners off the field," Moore said. "It has to benefit the entire city."

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones released a statement about the deal, saying in part: "I am pleased that the Baltimore Orioles will continue to play at Camden yards. The team and complex are critical to the future success of downtown Baltimore and it is important that we get it right."

Getting it right was most important to the future economic growth of downtown Baltimore.

There's no greater example of why this deal is important than what has recently happened in our nation's capital - where the owner of the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals- agreed to move the franchises from Washington's arena to a brand-new complex in Northern Virginia.

Moore said he's looking forward to making the deal official on Monday.

"This is a fantastic deal that we are all very excited about and we're looking forward to making it permanent on Monday," Moore said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Moore told WJZ that a deal is "imminent."

Last week, the governor put the breaks on a new lease after Senate President Bill Ferguson raised concerns about some of the conditions surrounding the lease.

Ferguson on Friday gave his approval.

"This agreement is good for Baltimore, good for taxpayers, and good for the future of the Orioles," Ferguson said.

In September, the team dramatically announced a new 30-year deal to stay at the ballpark — a message to that effect appeared on the scoreboard in the middle of a game the night the team clinched the AL East. The next day, the governor's office released details of a memorandum of understanding involving Moore, the team and the Maryland Stadium Authority.

The September agreement included a 99-year development rights agreement for areas surrounding the ballpark, including the warehouse and Camden Station. That was a sticking point for Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, whose district includes the stadium.

The Orioles won 100 games last season for the first time since 1980. They also won the American League East for the first time since 2014.