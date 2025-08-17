Maryland's 29 recorded heat-related deaths is the state's most in more than a decade

Maryland has recorded 29 heat-related deaths this year, the state's most in more than a decade.

On Sunday, the greater Baltimore region felt the heat, with some areas feeling like it was hotter than 100 degrees.

Baltimore City has recorded the most heat-related deaths, with seven, according to Maryland Department of Health data. Baltimore County is the second highest with four.

Montgomery and Prince George's counties each have three recorded heat-related deaths, while Anne Arundel, Cecil, and Washington counties have reported two deaths.

Allegany, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Harford, and St. Mary's counties each have reported one.

"With heat waves becoming more frequent -- more severe and lasting longer -- we can continue to see increases in heat stroke deaths over the next few years as well," said Dr. Cheyene Falat, the Assistant Medical Director of the Adult Emergency Department at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Keeping cool and safe

To avoid getting to the point of heat stroke, Dr. Falat said to listen to your body's warning signs.

"When we feel like we're going to pass out...like you start to feel a little nauseous, lightheaded, maybe a little bit dizzy, thirsty -- listen to those warning signs. That's the point, you can still intervene," Dr. Falat said.

The best thing you can do is to keep cool -- find shade if you are outside, or find a cool room with a fan or air conditioning.

It is also important to stay hydrated with water and to avoid drinks that dehydrate you, like alcoholic beverages.

Anika Holland, from Windsor Mill, likes to get creative with her son.

"I give him a lot of popsicles that are sugar-free," Holland said. "We've been going to water slides."

Vulnerable populations

Twenty-three of the 29 heat-related deaths in Maryland have been people who were 65 and older.

The elderly and young children are some of the most vulnerable to extreme heat, as well as people who work outside.

It's important to check up on your neighbors and loved ones, and that's something Holland does regularly.

"I send reminders to my friends and family members to drink water," Holland said. "I have a neighbor that's older, so I'll text her to say hey...are you okay over there? Do you need anything? Just to check in."