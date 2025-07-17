Marylanders join nationwide protests to honor the late civil rights activist John Lewis

Protesters gather in parts of Maryland for "the Good Trouble Lives On" rally

Protesters gathered in parts of Maryland on Thursday to commemorate the life of civil rights activist John Lewis and to protest actions and policies from the Trump administration.

"Good Trouble Lives On" rallies were held in Hunt Valley, in Baltimore County, and in Annapolis, where demonstrators held up signs and made their voices heard.

It was one of 1,600 planned protests across the country.

What is the "Good Trouble Lives On" protest?

Thursday, July 17, marked five years since the death of civil rights advocate and Congressman John Lewis.

"Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America," Lewis once said.

Organizers of the No Kings Protest used that quote to embody the latest national day of action.

According to its website, the nationwide protest is a response to the "attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration."

Marylanders protest

"Defend due process," "Release Epstein files," and "Abolish ICE" were on some of the signs held in Maryland.

"I'm here to stand up for the rule of law, to support and defend the constitution," said retired military officer Tim Shelley.

"The only monarch I want is a butterfly," another poster read.

Suzanne Grace said she was at Thursday's movement to honor the memory of John Lewis, who inspired her as a young woman to become active in the civil rights movement.

"I've learned that if 3 1/5 percent of the population, only 3 1/2 percent, get out in the streets and show their antithesis of what's happening, that that's enough to turn an autocracy around," Grace said. "And that we are entering a period where it'll be too late if we don't act quickly."