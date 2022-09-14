Marylanders brace for labor strikes that could impact MARC commuter trains

BALTIMORE -- People who use the MARC commuter trains to get to work are bracing for a labor strike that could derail their lives starting Friday.

A dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions could prompt union members to go on strike Friday morning

The strike would shut down commuter trains that travel along the Camden and Brunswick lines, transportation officials said.

That means people who travel between Baltimore and Washington to get to work on the Camden line, or who board trains in other parts of the state, would have to find another way to get to work, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

"The only way I can get here to work is catching the MARC train to Camden," said Katherine, who travels from Washington D.C. to Baltimore for her job in catering. She has events in Baltimore she's working this weekend and doesn't know how she'll get to them without the MARC Camden line.

"If the train doesn't come, I don't have a way to get into work," said Jasmine, who lives in Laurel but works at Towson University.

CSX owns and maintains the Camden and Brunswick lines, according to the administration.

"[A]ny labor strike would result in the immediate suspension of all MARC Camden and Brunswick Line service until a resolution is reached," Transportation officials noted in a social media post.

The Maryland Transit Administration is recommending that people who use the trains that travel along the Camden and Brunswick Line make alternative plans for getting to work and other places.

"A list of alternative transit options for Camden and Brunswick Line passengers can be found at www.mta.maryland.gov/marc-csx-strike-options," the administration said in an advisory on its website. "If there is a strike, riders should note that MTA Commuter Buses listed would honor all MARC tickets during this service disruption. WMATA and RideOn buses always honor MARC weekly and monthly passes and Camden Line tickets are always cross-honored on the Penn Line."

The Brunswick Line travels between Martinsburg and Washington, D.C., cutting through Brunswick, skimming along Germantown, and crossing through Gaithersburg among other locations, according to the Maryland Transit Administration map.

The Camden Line has stops in Laurel and College Park among other places, according to the map.

The advisory notes that Penn Line service will not be impacted by a strike.

Commuters like David are weighing their options.

David said he could "either drive or if I can take the Penn Line, you know, maybe try that."

David said the Camden line is regularly burdened with delays and cancellations because CSX shares the railroad tracks and uses it for their freight cars.

On Tuesday, two MARC trains were canceled to and from Baltimore due to "severe CSX freight train interference." According to MDOT, that means freight trains have been causing congestion on the track, which, in turn, has caused delays for MARC commuters.