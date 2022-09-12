Upcoming labor strike could shut down 2 out of 3 MARC commuter lines, transit authorities say

BALTIMORE -- A dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions could impact the ability of MARC train passengers who commute between Baltimore and Washington to get to work, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

Union members could go on a labor strike Friday morning, effectively shutting down the commuter trains that travel along the Camden and Brunswick Lines, transportation officials said.

As a result of an ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions, CSX has notified MDOT MTA that there is the potential for a labor strike starting the morning of Friday, September 16 - https://t.co/yrWCitXxUo (1/3) pic.twitter.com/BYI7OWwUQK — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) September 12, 2022

CSX owns and maintains those lines, according to the administration.

"[A]ny labor strike would result in the immediate suspension of all MARC Camden and Brunswick Line service until a resolution is reached," Transportation officials noted in a social media post.

The Maryland Transit Administration is recommending that people who use the trains that travel along the Camden and Brunswick Line make alternative plans for getting to work and other places.

"A list of alternative transit options for Camden and Brunswick Line passengers can be found at www.mta.maryland.gov/marc-csx-strike-options," the administration said in an advisorty on its website. "If there is a strike, riders should note that MTA Commuter Buses listed would honor all MARC tickets during this service disruption. WMATA and RideOn buses always honor MARC weekly and monthly passes and Camden Line tickets are always cross-honored on the Penn Line."

The Brunswick Line travels between Martinsburg and Washington, D.C., cutting through Brunswick, skimming along Germantown, and crossing through Gaithersburg among other locations, according to the Maryland Transit Administration map.

The Camden Line has stops in Laurel and College Park among other places, according to the map.

The advisory notes that Penn Line service will not be impacted by a strike.

But the Penn Line is the only other MARC commuter line departing Baltimore for Washington and vice versa, which means the cancellation of Camden Line trains could have an impact on the number of passengers who use the Penn Line trains.