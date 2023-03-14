Maryland women gunning for first NCAA title since 2006

BALTIMORE - Maryland is a mainstay in the NCAA Women's Tournament.

Once again, the Terps are aiming for a run at the title.

When they gathered for the announcement of their NCAA pairing on Sunday, they knew they would going to get an invited.

They are a No. 2 seed and will host No. 15-seed Holy Cross at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in College Park.

This marks the 13th-straight season coach Brenda Frese has taken her team to the tourney.

"I think the biggest thing is, you can't get too high or too low, and just understand it's the next 40 minutes in the NCAA Tournament," Frese said. "That's the biggest takeaway. You have to be the team that's most locked in and most confident team and is ready to lay it out for the entire game."

This is the 18th-time Frese has coached the Terps to the "Big Dance." They won the championship in 2006.

"We have to focus on what's on the court and between the lines," Maryland guard Abby Meyers said. "It's a fun time, going to be a lot of nerves. Holy cross is going to have a lot of nerves too. We got to stay composed and use our leadership and experience playing in this tournament to our advantage."