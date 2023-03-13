Maryland to host Holy Cross in NCAA Women's Tournament in College Park

BALTIMORE - The Maryland women now know where they are placed in the NCAA Tournament.

The fifth-ranked Lady Terps, a No. 2 seed, will play No. 15-seed Holy Cross on Friday in College Park.

The winner will play seventh-seeded Arizona or tenth-seeded West Virginia on Sunday.

The top four seeds in the bracket in Greenville 1 Region are No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Maryland, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 UCLA.

Maryland is led by Diamond Miller, who averages 19.7 points per game. Abby Meyers is chipping in 14.5 points per game and Shyanne Sellers is putting up 13.8 points per game.

Maryland (25-6) last played when it lost to No. 7 Iowa, 89-84, in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland has earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last 13 seasons.

The Terrapins have earned a top four seed 22 times in their 28 NCAA Tournament appearances and 15 times in head coach Brenda Frese's 18 NCAA Tournament appearances. The Terrapins were a No. 2 seed in 2021, 2016, 2012, 2007 and 2006 under Frese.