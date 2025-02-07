Some Maryland schools cancel Saturday activities due to winter weather
BALTIMORE -- Some Maryland schools have canceled activities for Saturday, Feb. 8 as another round of winter weather is expected in the Baltimore region.
A light accumulation of ice is expected in the region, which could cause roads to become slick, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather team. The Baltimore area could see about one-tenth of an inch of ice while areas in western Maryland could get more than a quarter of an inch.
School activity cancellations
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools canceled its Middle and High School Concert
- Baltimore County Public Schools canceled all activities after 3 p.m. Saturday
- Howard County Public Schools canceled all activities after noon Saturday
According to the First Alert Weather Team, snowfall will begin in the late morning and continue into the afternoon. It will gradually turn to sleet then freezing rain as the afternoon continues.
Temperatures are expected to stay just below freezing during the evening.
Winter weather in Maryland
Maryland had its first snowstorm of the season on Jan. 5 and parts of the state received 3 to 12 inches of snow.
The state saw more snowfall, followed by bitter-cold temperatures in mid-January. Another winter storm is expected to bring ice and snow to the region next week.
So far this winter, Maryland has reported 30 cold-related deaths as of Feb 5.
Baltimore health officials shared the following tips for staying warm during the winter:
- Wear mittens rather than gloves to keep fingers in close contact and hands warmer
- Stay hydrated and avoid alcoholic beverages
- Cover your face, ears and mouth with a scarf
- Walk slowly and avoid icy walkways
- Keep outdoor pets in raised shelters and ensure they have unfrozen water
- Only plug space heaters into wall outlets and at least three feet from flammable materials
- Do not use generators, grills or camp stoves indoors