Some Maryland schools cancel Saturday activities due to winter weather

BALTIMORE -- Some Maryland schools have canceled activities for Saturday, Feb. 8 as another round of winter weather is expected in the Baltimore region.

A light accumulation of ice is expected in the region, which could cause roads to become slick, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather team. The Baltimore area could see about one-tenth of an inch of ice while areas in western Maryland could get more than a quarter of an inch.

School activity cancellations

Anne Arundel County Public Schools canceled its Middle and High School Concert

Baltimore County Public Schools canceled all activities after 3 p.m. Saturday

Howard County Public Schools canceled all activities after noon Saturday

According to the First Alert Weather Team, snowfall will begin in the late morning and continue into the afternoon. It will gradually turn to sleet then freezing rain as the afternoon continues.

Temperatures are expected to stay just below freezing during the evening.

Winter weather in Maryland

Maryland had its first snowstorm of the season on Jan. 5 and parts of the state received 3 to 12 inches of snow.

The state saw more snowfall, followed by bitter-cold temperatures in mid-January. Another winter storm is expected to bring ice and snow to the region next week.

So far this winter, Maryland has reported 30 cold-related deaths as of Feb 5.

Baltimore health officials shared the following tips for staying warm during the winter: