Winter weather expected in Maryland Saturday Clouds will increase Saturday morning, with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-30s. We have issued a WJZ First Alert Weather Day due to anticipated ice accumulations. Precipitation will begin spreading into the area by late morning into the afternoon. It will likely start as snow, gradually changing over to sleet and then freezing rain as the afternoon progresses. Light ice accumulations are expected across the region, which could lead to slick roadways. Areas north and west of Baltimore, which saw significant ice totals in the last storm, will again be the most impacted.