Maryland Weather: WJZ First Alert; Wintry Weather Arrives Saturday

More wintry weather expected in Maryland this weekend

BALTIMORE-- Our next round of wintry weather will arrive on Saturday, marking the first of two wintry events expected in the next week.

Tonight's Forecast

Expect partly cloudy skies overnight, with low temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the area.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day

Clouds will increase Saturday morning, with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-30s. We have issued a WJZ First Alert Weather Day due to anticipated ice accumulations.

Precipitation will begin spreading into the area by late morning into the afternoon. It will likely start as snow, gradually changing over to sleet and then freezing rain as the afternoon progresses.

Light ice accumulations are expected across the region, which could lead to slick roadways. Areas north and west of Baltimore, which saw significant ice totals in the last storm, will again be the most impacted.

The Baltimore metro area could see about one-tenth of an inch of ice, while areas of Western Maryland may receive more than a quarter-inch.

Saturday Night: Freezing Conditions Persist

Temperatures will remain in the low 30s once precipitation starts and will likely stay at or just below freezing into the evening.

By late Saturday night, temperatures will slowly rise, especially on the Eastern Shore and in Southern Maryland. However, areas farther north near the Pennsylvania border and in Northeast Maryland will likely remain below freezing for most of the event.

Sunday: A Brief Break

Low temperatures on Saturday night will dip to around 30 degrees, with breezy conditions returning on Sunday. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs reaching the mid-40s.

Monday: Dry but Chilly

Clouds will return Sunday night into Monday, but conditions will remain dry through Monday afternoon. High temperatures on Monday will top out near 40 degrees.

Tuesday: Another WJZ First Alert Weather Day Likely

Another storm system will begin moving into the region on Tuesday, bringing a likely WJZ First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for heavy snow and ice.

Right now, this system appears to bring a significant round of snow to the area, though a wintry mix is possible depending on the storm's track.

Areas north and west of I-95 have the best chance for heavier snow .

have the best chance for . South of I-95, a wintry mix is more likely.

is more likely. Far Southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore will likely start as snow, but precipitation may change to rain Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

It is still too early to determine exact snowfall amounts, but significant accumulations are possible by Wednesday morning. Be prepared for school and work cancellations or delays on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Lingering Snow Showers

There is a chance for lingering snow showers Wednesday morning, but the storm system will move out quickly.

Thursday: Warmer Air Brings Mainly Rain

Another system will arrive Thursday, but this time, warmer air will likely keep precipitation mostly rain. There is a chance for a wintry mix at the onset, but rain will be the dominant precipitation type.

Highs on Tuesday will stay in the low 30s .

will stay in the . Wednesday's highs will rise to the mid-to-upper 30s .

. Thursday's highs will reach the mid-40s.

Friday and the Weekend: More Storms Possible

Colder air will return Friday, with highs in the mid-30s as a cold front moves through the region.

Saturday will start dry, but another storm system could bring rain to the area by Saturday night.

Stay tuned to WJZ First Alert Weather for updates as the forecast evolves.