Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Maryland with freezing rain expected, NWS says

BALTIMORE -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Maryland on Tuesday morning, including Northern and Southern Baltimore, and Anne Arundel, Carroll and Frederick Counties, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The advisory will be in effect on Tuesday, Dec. 24 from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NWS offi0cials are expecting freezing rain to hit the area, leaving a low amount of ice accumulation (about a few hundredths of an inch) and possibly a light dusting of snow.

Parts of Washington D.C., and northern Virginia are also under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Light freezing rain is expected to begin early Tuesday morning along and west of US-15, then along the I-95 corridor before sunrise, according to NWS officials.

A wintry mix is more likely to occur along and north of I-70. Precipitation is expected to transition to a mix of rain and freezing rain during the late morning before tapering off early Tuesday afternoon, according to the NWS.

The forecasted precipitation is expected to impact roads, causing slippery conditions during the morning commute, NWS officials said.

Drivers are urged to be careful on the road and be prepared to slow down.

First snow of the season

Maryland saw its first snowfall of the season during wet snow showers on November 22, though there was no accumulation.

Parts of Western Maryland saw blizzard-like conditions on December 5 and received about two to six inches of snow.

Since then, the Maryland Highway Administration has kicked its winter weather preparations into high gear. The agency said it's stocked with 386,000 tons of rock salt, 1.6 million gallons of salt brine and 2,300 snow-fighting vehicles.

The agency uses road sensors and more than 100 mobile weather sensors to collect live data on weather conditions.

"We're ready to jump into action whenever Mother Nature decides it's time," said Will Pines, the Administrator of the State Highway Administration.

Response to cold temperatures

The Baltimore City Health Department declared a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert that was in effect through Monday, Dec. 23 due to the "dangerously cold temperatures."

During the Code Blue Extreme Cold season, anyone seeking shelter can contact the Baltimore City Shelter Hotline at 443-984-9540.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also warned residents to brace for the freezing temperatures as holiday shopping ramped up.

Tips for staying warm

Experts recommend taking the following steps to stay warm during cold weather: