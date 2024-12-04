Blizzard Warning issued for parts of western Maryland with heavy snow, wind expected

Clouds begin to move in as we brace for arctic front on Thursday

BALTIMORE -- A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Garrett County starting Wednesday evening at 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The warning will be in effect through 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 as the NWS is forecasting between 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation.

According to the NWS, a cold front is expected to move across northern West Virginia Wednesday night, bringing heavy snow and wind to parts of western Maryland. Wind gusts could reach 55 mph.

The Blizzard Warning will also be in effect for parts of West Virginia, including Grant and Western Pendleton counties, NWS officials said.

The NWS said Garrett County could see the heaviest snow and lowest visibility on Thursday morning, which could impact the morning commute. Snow blowing in the wind could further reduce visibility Thursday afternoon even after snowfall ends.

Wind chills are forecasted to drop to near or below zero by Thursday evening, according to the NWS.

Winter in the Baltimore Area

This comes two weeks after parts of Maryland saw their first snowflakes of the season which quickly turned to rainfall near the Baltimore area.

The region typically gets about 20 inches of snow each year and the first measurable amount of snow usually falls around December 14 or 15.

Baltimore City has already declared a Code Blue Extreme Cold Season that will remain in effect through March 2025. During the alert, city agencies are prepared to protect residents from winter weather and cold temperatures.

Winter Weather Preparations

Experts recommend that residents stock up on food and secure shelter ahead of winter weather warnings. Having ingredients for a simple, protein-packed meal that is easy to prepare is useful if you find yourself snowed in.

When winter weather warnings are in effect, the NWS recommends avoiding travel unless it's necessary.

According to AAA, messy road conditions contribute to over 2,000 road deaths each winter. Officials urge drivers to keep cold-weather gear in the car along with extra food and water.

Drivers should ensure their tires are in good condition and their gas tank is at least halfway full before hitting the road.

Enjoying the Winter Weather

Wisp Ski Resort in Western Maryland will surely take advantage of the snowfall as they are scheduled to open their slopes on Friday, Dec. 6. The resort will be open for skiers and snowboarders from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

If the winter weather is putting you in the holiday mood, HERE are some tree lightings and other celebrations to explore in the area.