Maryland Weather: Arctic Blast Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10pm tonight for Garrett County with snow accumulations up to 3 inches expect. Across the Baltimore metro area, expect a few clouds and temperatures to drop to the upper teens to low 20s across the area.

Blustery winds from the northwest are ushering in the coldest air of the season tonight. Temperatures will remain below freezing until Monday afternoon. Expect cold sunshine Sunday, with temperatures in the 20s across the region. Overnight, Sunday into Monday, the temperatures will drop to the teens.

Because the winds are still so high Saturday night, wind chills Sunday morning will be in the single digits to teens in many spots.

A Canadian cold front will approach the region on Tuesday. While moisture will be limited, there is a chance for scattered rain and snow showers, primarily in the morning. Highs on Tuesday will reach near 40 degrees.

Christmas Day and the beginning of Hanukkah are expected to remain dry, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s. Thursday will also be mainly dry, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s, near seasonal averages, as we head toward the end of the week.