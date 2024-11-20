Maryland could see its first snowflakes Friday. Here's what to expect this winter.

BALTIMORE -- We're one month away from the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, but Maryland could see its first winter weather as early as Friday, Nov. 22.

Scattered rain and snow showers are forecasted for the rest of the week. Baltimore and points to the north and west of the area have the best chance for wet snow showers.

No accumulation is expected, but some neighborhoods could see the first snowflakes of the season.

Winter storm conditions are expected Thursday through Saturday in western Maryland with 6 to 12 inches of blowing and drifting snow expected.

How much snow will Baltimore see this winter?

Baltimore typically receives about 20 inches of snow each year.

Sometimes the area gets light snowfall as early as November, but this is usually more of an exception to the rule. Snowfall is more likely to occur in mid-to-late December, but most likely to occur from January to March, when Baltimore usually sees its biggest snowfalls.

The average date of the first measurable snowfall is around the 14th or 15th of December.

Extreme Cold

Last week, Baltimore City declared a Code Blue Extreme Cold Season through March 2025.

The city issues the alert when cold weather conditions that could pose a risk to public safety are forecasted. During the alert, city agencies prepare to take action to protect the safety of residents. There are also some ways that residents can take precautions.

Preparing for severe winter weather

When it comes to preparing for severe weather like snowstorms or icy roads that pose a risk to driving, securing food and shelter is a top priority.

You'll want to make sure you stock up on groceries, especially milk, bread, eggs, vegetables, and other essentials.

Experts recommend preparing simple, protein-filled meals that are easy to prepare and are useful if you find yourself stuck inside.