Code Blue Alert issued for Baltimore City as extreme temps expected this weekend; Experts warn of serious risks

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Health Department has declared its first Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert of the winter season, according to a press release from the City's Health Department on Friday.

The alert will be in effect from overnight Saturday, December 21 through Monday morning, December 23 due to "dangerously cold temperatures".

"Extreme cold can pose serious health risks, especially to populations most vulnerable to cold such as older adults, babies, individuals experiencing homelessness, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Our priority is to work with our partners to make sure everyone has access to shelter and support during colder months," said Interim Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller.

Busy holiday shopping weekend

In a press release from the City's Health Department, Mayor Scott warned residents to brace for the incoming temperatures, as holiday shopping hits full gear.

"During one the busiest shopping weekends before the holiday, we are expecting a cold front this weekend, which could deeply impact our residents that are spending extended time outdoors or traveling," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "As a community, we are very clear: we want to ensure that everyone is prepared to stay safe and warm by taking precautions, checking on their loved ones and neighbors, and remaining indoors as much as possible – unless you are going to the Ravens game, in which case – make some noise and bundle up!"

While strolling through Christmas Village in Baltimore, WJZ Reporter Kaicey Baylor said everyone could agree it was a bit chilly outside.

"I should've worn a different coat," said Bill Taylor.

"This is my husband," Ruth Boadi said. "As you can see, he was holding onto me for warmth."

"As soon as we got out of the car, it hit you in the face," said Byron Wright. "I knew it was going to be cold but not this cold."

They all came prepared to brace for the cold by the Inner Harbor.

"The walking has kind of counted it out," Jodey Wright said.

"I have on winter socks," Stacey Taylor said. "I have sheepskin shoes. I have leggings. I have jeans."

Meanwhile, Boadi and her fellowship group kept others in mind.

"So, we made like goody bags with like winter essentials, like hand warmers, gloves, scarves," she said.

Experts weigh in

Medical professionals said it's important to dress in layers and keep yourself moving.

"That's going to keep the circulation in your body going and it's going to be your biggest protector against the cold weather," said Dr. Yemi Adebayo the emergency department chair with the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Adebayo said it's best to call 911 if symptoms of numbness and tingling produce pain, you're dealing with shortness of breath, or if you notice skin discoloration like redness or purple or blueish hues.

The latest cold weather report from the Maryland Department of Health shows four deaths, two in Baltimore City and two in Baltimore County. The first cold-reported death occurred on November 23. Health department officials reported 86 cold-related emergency room visits during the week of December 8th.

Dr. Adebayo said it's common to see patients come to the emergency department with hypothermia or injuries from frostnip or frostbite. He adds U.S. numbers show a concerning trend.

"Since about the year 1999...we have seen over a 100% increase in weather, specifically, cold-related injuries and deaths," he said.

Dr. Adebayo said researchers note several driving factors including climate change, housing insecurity, social isolation, and substance use.

More tips for staying warm

Baltimore City is working to combat homelessness by providing shelter and resources to assist those in need.

Throughout the Code Blue Extreme Cold season, those seeking shelter should contact the Baltimore City Shelter Hotline at 443-984-9540.

Additional tips for staying healthy during the cold weather include:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them

Check on those who are most vulnerable including children, the elderly, and/or chronically ill

If your pet is outdoors, they must be protected by a well-constructed, raised shelter that is dry and draft-free. Sufficient bedding and a door flap must be in place to maintain body heat. Fresh, unfrozen, drinkable water must be provided at all times

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it's working

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning

Do not leave your car running in a closed space such as a garage

Baltimore City Health Department also reminds residents to keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture, and loose clothing.

