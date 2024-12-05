Maryland transportation crews stay ready for winter's blast: "Bring it on"

BALTIMORE -- The first taste of winter temperatures is here, and the Maryland Highway Administration explained why it is ready for winter weather this season.

Snow plow drivers from the Maryland Department of Transportation were busy in western Maryland on Thursday, as the region braced for blizzard-like conditions and was under a Blizzard Warning for most of the day.

In Central Maryland, neighborhoods dealt with frigid temperatures, wind, and even some snow squalls during the morning commute.

Overnight the next couple of days, WJZ's First Alert Weather team predicts wind chill temperatures to be in the upper teens or 20s.

"Ready to jump into action"

Maryland's State Highway Administration says it is stocked with 386,000 tons of rock salt at 87 facilities, 1.6 million gallons of salt brine stored at 77 locations, and more than 2,300 snow-fighting vehicles.

The fleet includes 310 winged plows, some of which were on display at the annual "Snow Show." The state is also using several stationed road sensors as well as more than 100 mobile weather sensors to collect live data.

"We're ready to jump into action whenever Mother Nature decides it's time," said Will Pines, the Administrator of the State Highway Administration.

Monitoring wintry conditions

The state partners with Waze and shares live data to keep drivers safe while on the roads. The Coordinated Highways Action Response Team, also known as CHART, works in a centralized hub to monitor conditions and road data, which is then communicated to the public and crews in the field.

"They're monitoring all the conditions statewide," Pines said. "That information is being projected out to the public so that everybody can stay informed about roadway conditions. But even beyond that, we're using that information to deploy our crews. If a roadway user has Waze on their phone, some of the information that they're getting through Waze is actually coming from us."

Preparing for long hours

Plow drivers also say they are prepared for the long hours this winter.

Rodney Lewis, who has worked for MDOT for six years and is stationed in northern Anne Arundel County, which has a cross-section of major roads and highways. says the season can be difficult, but even more so when drivers operate their vehicles recklessly on the roads.

"It can get bad," Lewis said. "Please, I beg y'all, if you do not have to be on the roads, stay in the house. And please don't try to rush past us. Let us get the job done, so y'all can get home safely."

Lewis said Maryland is ready for whatever Old Man Winter brings over the next few months.

"Less snow is always good, but we're ready, so bring it on," Lewis said.

"Bundle up"

While there is currently no snow in the near forecast for central Maryland, the wind and frigid temperatures made it feel like the middle of winter on Thursday.

"It feels like the North Pole," said Scaggsville resident Abdoul Sy. "Definitely bundle up, stay warm [and] get some hot chocolate."

Frank Kearney, from New Market, said the temperatures were frigid at 3 a.m. on his way to work at BWI Thurgood Airport. He added that he and his children are ready for the snow season.

"It's cold. That wind gets you in the face, that's for sure," Kearney said. "It doesn't stop me though. I got a couple of little kids who bring on the snow."