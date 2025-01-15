Governor Moore's proposed 2026 budget will bring tax cuts to 82% of Marylanders

BALTIMORE -- Governor Wes Moore said his FY2026 budget will bring major tax cuts to 82% of Marylanders while increasing tax rates for the state's highest earners in an interview with WJZ.

The plan, part of a broader budget strategy that includes $2 billion in spending cuts, aims to relieve middle-class families while asking more from those earning over $500,000 annually. Individuals making more than $1 million would see the largest tax increases. Moore said those cuts will come from programs determined to be ineffective.

"There are certain programs that, as we looked at and really did deep dives, I question their efficacy. And so you'll see certain programs, for example, certain tax credits. The enterprise tax credit is one. There's no evidence of efficacy that we have seen.

Moore also said he plans to strategically invest to bring the most return for the state.

"I'm a big believer in leverage capital. And there are just certain things that if you can leverage either private sector capital or federal government, capital that's worth investing in because it has a much higher return on that investment, much higher ROI," Moore said.

When it comes to bringing in business and bolstering Maryland's economy, the governor says the state is already seeing progress.

"For the first time in a long time, we're watching labor force participation increase in the state of Maryland, not decrease. When I was inaugurated, Maryland was 43rd in the country in unemployment. Now, Maryland has amongst the lowest unemployment rates in the entire country," Moore said.

Moore added that the goal will be to incentivize businesses to come to the state, making it easier for them to grow.

"We will continue going out meeting with CEOs, meeting with business leaders, particularly in growth industries, and letting them know that there is no better backdrop for their long-term growth in the state of Maryland," the governor said.

Moore also says he wants to continue to improve health care, reduce violent crime in the state, improve school systems, and strengthen Maryland's infrastructure.