Maryland voters approve of Gov. Wes Moore's performance, concerned about economy in UMBC poll

BALTIMORE -- A poll released Tuesday by the University of Maryland Baltimore County took a look at how Marylanders feel about Gov. Wes Moore and the direction of the state ahead of the election.

The poll was conducted by UMBC between Sept. 23 and Sept. 28, and asked a series of questions about the direction of Maryland, the economic state, political leadership, and the size of state government to just over one thousand adults.

Gov. Moore job approval

Gov. Wes Moore, who is in the middle of his first term, continues to see high job approval ratings.

According to the poll, 54% of Marylanders approve of the governor's job performance, while 32% disapprove.

When asked about the direction of the state, 46% of adults think Maryland is heading in the right direction, 39% say it's on the wrong track, and 13% weren't quite sure.

Poll results on economy

When it comes to the economy, respondents gave a somewhat grim outlook, with 66% rating the Maryland economy over the last year as either poor or fair, compared to 32% who described it as good or excellent.

CBS Baltimore

The poll then broke down people's concerns about the economy, with the vast majority - 89% - worried about the price of food and consumer goods.

The cost and availability of housing are also top of mind, with 81% saying they are either very or somewhat concerned.

Seventy-five percent of people say they are often distressed about finding a good job, followed by concerns over the price of gas and energy bills, and concerns about the stock market coming in at 47%.

More poll results are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, including where Marylanders stand on the U.S. Senate and presidential races ahead of the November election.