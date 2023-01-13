Maryland Weather: Off and on rain continues overnight with cold front on its heels

BALTIMORE - Off and on rain will continue overnight across the area before tapering off Friday morning.

A cold front will move through the region taking the rain with it, with clearing skies, cooler temps, and a gusty west wind through the afternoon.

Temps will start around 50 in the morning and fall into the low 40s by Friday evening.

RADAR UPDATE: Rain is spreading into the #Baltimore Area and will increase in coverage/intensity over the next couple of hours. by 10 PM steady rain should be falling across most of the area and will continue through the night. @wjz pic.twitter.com/sVGpz6vaDC — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 13, 2023

We'll drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Friday night.

This weekend will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s.

Lows at night will drop into the mid and upper 20s for Saturday night and Sunday night. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s for highs by early next week.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks nice with sunny skies and highs around 50.

Clouds will increase Monday night with rain chances returning Tuesday.

We will get steadily warmer through the week with highs in the low to mid 50s for mid-week.

Rain chances return with another storm system on Thursday.