Maryland Weather: Sunny and cool Victory Monday

First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Monday morning forecast

BALTIMORE-- Our cold and clear morning is turning into a sunny and cool afternoon.

Temperatures will make their way into the upper 60s and low 70s are on deck for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ater a nice stretch of sunshine, clouds take over throughout our Wednesday.

By Wednesday night, an approaching cold front will cause rain to spread across the state.

Thunderstorms are a possibility on Thursday as the front pushes through.

Highs on Thursday won't make it past the upper 60s with low 60s to follow as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend.