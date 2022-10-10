Watch CBS News
Weather

Maryland Weather: Sunny and cool Victory Monday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Monday morning forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Monday morning forecast 02:24

BALTIMORE-- Our cold and clear morning is turning into a sunny and cool afternoon.

snapshot-26.jpg

Temperatures will make their way into the upper 60s and low 70s are on deck for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ater a nice stretch of sunshine, clouds take over throughout our Wednesday.

By Wednesday night, an approaching cold front will cause rain to spread across the state.

Thunderstorms are a possibility on Thursday as the front pushes through.

Highs on Thursday won't make it past the upper 60s with low 60s to follow as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 7:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.