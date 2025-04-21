Mild Week Ahead across Maryland with a Few Rain Chances

A mostly quiet stretch of weather is expected across the Baltimore area this week, with seasonable temperatures and a couple of opportunities for rain heading into the weekend.

Clouds will linger on Monday with cooler conditions, as highs range from the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows settle in the low 60s. The middle of the week brings a return to sunshine with partly cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday. Daytime temperatures will range from the mid to upper 70s, while nighttime lows dip into the low to mid-50s.

By Friday, cloud cover increases once again, bringing a chance for light rain. Rain amounts will be minimal, likely staying under a tenth of an inch. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-70s during the day and low 60s at night.

Saturday appears to be the wettest day of the week, with rain likely and totals possibly reaching around a quarter to a third of an inch. Despite the rain, highs will remain mild in the mid-70s, with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s.

Conditions dry out and brighten by Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. That pleasant trend continues into early next week, with partly cloudy skies and daytime temperatures staying in the low to mid-70s.

A few showers could return by next Wednesday, with light rainfall amounts expected. Lows through early next week will generally remain in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Stay tuned to WJZ for the latest updates as we track rain chances and any changes to the extended forecast.