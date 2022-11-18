Maryland Weather: Frigid overnight, Friday highs in mid-40s

BALTIMORE -- It will be chilly overnight with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s across the region.

A northwest wind will continue overnight into Friday morning making it feel like the 20s for many locations.

Highs Friday will reach the mid-40s.

Expect a few clouds later in the day with the approach of a cold front.

Temperatures Friday night will again drop into the upper 20s with highs on Saturday in the mid-40s.

As we head into Sunday, another stronger cold front will move through, and this will bring the coldest air of the season.

Highs will only reach the mid and upper 30s with lows in the low 20s Sunday night.

We will remain cool into early next week before warmer weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back into the 50s.

We will remain dry through Thanksgiving Day, but clouds will move back in Thursday and rain will follow for Black Friday.

It may be cold enough for some of the rain to mix with snow, but it is too early to say with confidence that this will occur.

Stay tuned.