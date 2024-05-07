Maryland Weather: Storm chances continue this week

BALTIMORE -- A stalled front nearby will keep the weather unsettled as we head into midweek. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

This afternoon and evening, storms are expected to be spotty in coverage due to extensive cloud cover over the area. A new batch of storms will roll out of the Ohio River Valley tonight, although it will be weakening as it moves eastward into Wednesday morning.

We will be watching later in the day Wednesday for the potential for more storms to develop as the upper-level energy causing the storms moves through the region.

Temperatures today will rise to the upper 70s and low 80s, with a few more sunny breaks as the day progresses.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to the 60s.

On Wednesday it will be warm and humid with a chance for PM storms. Chances appear isolated, but any storms that develoip could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs on Wednesday could reach the mid to upper 80s in some areas.

Thursday will see some early morning showers/storms with a break in the late morning before another round of potentially severe thunderstorms arrives in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. A cool down is expected behind the front Thursday night, with temperatures dropping into 50s.

The cold front will continue through the area early Friday, with temperatures significantly cooler than the previous days. Highs on Friday will range from the mid-60s to low 70s.

The weekend looks to be cooler than average with a chance of isolated to scattered showers each day. Temperatures are expected to start climbing again early next week.