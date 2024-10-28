Maryland Weather: A Return To Warmer Temps This Week

Freeze warnings in effect for most of Maryland overnight tonight

BALTIMORE-- After a chilly start to Monday morning, warmer weather is expected for the rest of the week.

Temperatures tonight, under mostly clear skies, will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. By Tuesday afternoon, highs should reach the mid-60s in most areas under mostly sunny skies.

The warm-up continues Wednesday, with sunshine and high temperatures climbing to the low to mid-70s. Overnight lows will remain mild, not falling below the mid-50s Monday night. This warmth sets the stage for Halloween, when temperatures may approach or even exceed 80 degrees in many spots. Baltimore's record high on Halloween is 85 degrees, making this potentially one of the warmest Halloween nights in recent memory. Kids should dress in light layers under their costumes to avoid overheating.

A cold front will move into the region late Thursday night, bringing an increase in clouds and a chance for showers. This will be the best rain opportunity in weeks, but it will be brief. Rain is expected to move out early Friday morning, with dry weather and sunshine returning for the weekend.

Behind the front, temperatures will cool, with highs near 60 degrees on Saturday and in the mid-60s on Sunday. Nighttime lows will dip back into the 40s for most areas.

Mild weather is set to continue into the following week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine from Monday through Wednesday and high temperatures near 70 degrees.