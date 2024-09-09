Maryland Weather: More sunshine on the way

Pleasant week ahead with a chance of rain at the end of the week

BALTIMORE -- It looks like our stretch of nice weather will continue for a few more days as high pressure remains in control across the Mid-Atlantic.

Sunny skies this afternoon will turn mostly clear overnight, with temperatures dropping from afternoon highs in the 70s to the 50s overnight. It won't be quite as cool as last night.

Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday, with light winds and temperatures rebounding into the upper 70s and lower 80s. As the week progresses, overnight lows will gradually warm due to increasing moisture, as easterly winds bring Atlantic moisture into the area.

With the higher humidity, we'll see a few more clouds, with the best chance for mostly cloudy skies toward the end of the week. Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs reaching the low to mid-80s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday and Friday, continuing into the weekend, as mid- and high-level clouds associated with Tropical Storm Francine spread into the region. The forecast through the weekend looks dry, with no significant storm systems on the way to bring rain chances.

The earliest chance for rain may be by the middle of next week, but even that remains uncertain. So, if you're a fan of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, you'll enjoy the next couple of afternoons. If you don't mind a few more clouds and slightly higher humidity, you'll also appreciate the late-week weather into the weekend.