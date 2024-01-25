Maryland Weather: Pockets of dense fog and rain into tonight

BALTIMORE -- Areas of dense fog and showers continue into this evening. Rain tonight gives way to near 70 degree temps Friday.

Highs will climb to near 60 degrees this afternoon with more gloomy weather in the form on on & off showers, drizzle, mist, and fog. Steadier rain develops this evening into tonight. Rainfall totals should range from 0.50" to 0.75". While there could be some minor flooding in poor drainage spots, we're not looking at any widespread disruptions. Lows tonight will only fall into the upper 50s.

Friday will turn even warmer, especially during the afternoon. Look for dense fog and pockets of mist and drizzle early in the morning, then partial clearing during the afternoon hours with a breeze out of the west. This will help temperatures warm into the upper 60s and even lower 70s, especially inland areas and across the lower eastern shore. Most of the day looks to be rain-free as well. The only exception will be a few showers possible early Friday morning.

PURPLE RAIN INTENSITY METER: We're not going to let any weather stop @Ravens momentum around here. Rain is in forecast. We're re-branding purple rain! Steadiest Sat. night into Sun. AM. Sun. afternoon is showery, windy, & chilly. Dress to stay warm & dry. #FlockOnYourBlock @WJZ pic.twitter.com/LHzso5NBHi — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 25, 2024

Saturday continues to look decent with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 50s.

A wave of low pressure will bring rain to the area Saturday night into Sunday. Along with the rain will come a chilly wind out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph gusting upwards of 25-30 mph. The exact intensity of the rain for Sunday afternoon is a bit uncertain due to the timing of the storm. At this point in time, we want to prepare you to get wet, so it's important to dress for the rain and also to stay warm. Right now, the latest trends a steady rain earlier in the day turning into a showery rain for the late afternoon and evening hours.

So for the Ravens big AFC Championship Game at 3 PM Sunday expect scattered, wind-whipped showers with temperatures in the middle 40s and wind-chills in the 30s. Best to dress to stay warm and have a purple rain poncho. Please stay tuned to the forecast for Sunday, as it can change. Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be finetuning the forecast for Sunday all week long with the latest information.