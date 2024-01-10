Maryland Weather: Tracking another storm for late Friday

BALTIMORE -- As strong low pressure moves away, expect gusty winds to continue across the region this afternoon, gradually easing off by this evening. Western Maryland will see snow showers continuing into the night, but will taper off before dawn. It will be dry elsewhere and chilly.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid to upper 20s in most places, while coastal regions near the Chesapeake Bay and the Baltimore area will see lows in the low 30s.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, the weather will start dry as high pressure builds in. A dry front will pass through our area on Thursday morning, keeping conditions dry across the region through Friday morning. Western Maryland may see some light wintry precipitation Thursday afternoon and evening, with gusty winds. Temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach the mid 50s with the exception of Western Maryland, where cooler temperatures in the mid 30s to mid 40s will be common. Overnight lows will range from the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Another low-pressure system approaches on Friday, bringing potential impacts similar to the recent system, including Western Maryland snow or mix, heavy rainfall with possible flooding, and strong wind gusts. Rain will start Friday afternoon toward the evening rush hour becoming widespread by the evening. We've issued a WJZ First Alert Weather Day from the period Friday evening through early Saturday to account for any impacts this storm may have on the area.

Saturday will see rain move out quickly with a gusty westerly wind. Highs will reach around 50. It will then turn colder on Sunday with highs in the low 40s.

Next week looks progressively colder. The coldest temps are expected by mid-week when we will see 30s for highs and teens for lows. Wind chills could dip to near or below zero either Tuesday or Wednesday...or both as Arctic air filters in.

There will also be a chance for snow showers. The best chance looks to occur later Monday through Monday night, lasting into Tuesday morning. Specifics are still sketchy but some accumulation will be possible if the forecast remains as we see it now.