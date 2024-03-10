Maryland Weather: Alert Day through Monday for strong winds

BALTIMORE-- Winds will gust 45 to 55 mph overnight through Monday morning. Gusts to 40 mph continue Monday afternoon.

Wind Alerts

Most of the area on Sunday experienced widespread wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. While the wind gusts were impressive, we still have not endured the core of strongest winds. We'll see the wind gusts peak at their highest levels tonight through Monday morning.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team continues an ALERT DAY through early Monday evening for strong to potentially damaging winds. Widespread wind gusts through Monday evening will reach 40 to 45 mph. Some isolated wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible, especially overnight into Monday morning. You will want to secure any loose outdoor objects now before the strong winds arrive. There is also the possibility for isolated power outages where the strongest winds occur.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire state of Maryland through Monday evening. The First Alert Weather team will continue to update you on impacts and reports as these high winds continue.

Tonight

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers early this evening will continue to slowly diminish. Expect very cold weather Sunday night with low temperatures in the 30s and wind-chills in the teens and 20s. Skies will clear late Sunday night into Monday morning. Winds will continue to gust 45 to 55 mph during the nighttime hours.

Monday

Temperatures begin to rebound Monday with highs back in the middle 50s, but strong winds continue with gusts 40 to 50 mph possible. We can expect mostly sunny skies to start the week. Wind gusts Monday afternoon will gradually step down to the 35 to 40 mph range.

Spring Tease

Sunshine and very nice weather will be around Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Look for highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s through late week.

A strong cold front will approach the region Friday bringing the chance for showers late in the day. Highs Friday should top out in the lower 70s before temperatures cool off next weekend.

Temperatures for the following week look much colder with highs only in the upper 40s to middle 50s.