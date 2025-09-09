Thick Clouds & a stray shower possible across parts of Maryland Wednesday

Maryland's stretch of crisp, dry weather isn't going anywhere just yet. High pressure building to our north will keep conditions comfortable through midweek, even as a weak system brushes the East Coast with some clouds.

After another cool start Tuesday morning, temperatures will reach the 70s this afternoon for most areas except the higher elevations of western Maryland were 60s will prevail.

Clouds will creep back into the picture later today and tonight, mainly along and east of the I-95 corridor as a weak wave of low pressure rides up the coast. Still, Maryland stays dry statewide, with overnight lows holding about five degrees warmer than last night — mainly thanks to that extra cloud cover closer to Baltimore and the Bay.

By Wednesday, a stray shower may pop up along the Chesapeake, but most of the state west of Baltimore will remain dry. Expect more clouds east of from I-95 eastward with a chance for late-day sunshine possible as drier air moves back in. Western Maryland will stay sunny through the day. The best chance for measurable rainfall and it won't be much, will be across southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore.

Highs hold in the low to mid-70s, with 60s in the mountains. Lows dip into the 50s, with a few cooler 40s in far western valleys.

Thursday sunshine makes its return statewide in full force. Another push of high pressure brings mostly sunny skies and more seasonable warmth. Temperatures rebound into the upper 70s and even low 80s for parts of central Maryland, a reversal from the gloominess of Wednesday.

The end of the week and weekend look locked into a familiar pattern: High pressure will slide in from the north, reinforcing the dry, slightly cooler-than-normal trend. Highs generally stay in the 70s and lower 80s with comfortable overnight lows in the 50s.

There will be a weak disturbance dropping in from Canada early next week that may provide the chance for a shower or two on Monday, but the chances for rain do not look promising. This means our streak of unusually dry weather will likely continue through at least the middle of next week with the abnormally dry conditions rapidly spreading across much of the area.