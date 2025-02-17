Maryland Weather: Blustery and cold President's Day

After a very active weekend of wintry mix and rain, we are waking to a High Wind Advisory and chilly temperatures. We have today identified by 'yellow' to advise 'Caution". Expect winds from 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. You may see scattered flurries through early morning, but drying up shortly after. Clouds give way to a mostly sunny day. Highs near 40° will feel substantially colder. Watch for debris on the roads and be sure to keep both hands on the wheel. These are winds capable of moving cars and high profile vehicles.

We continue to monitor the potential of significant snowfall Wednesday into Thursday.

Current projections indicate that the storm may arrive Wednesday and continue through Wednesday night and into Thursday. While it is still too early to determine snowfall totals, the likelihood of accumulating snow is increasing. The exact impact will depend on the storm's track and strength as it nears the area. More updates will be provided as the forecast becomes clearer.

Looking ahead, dry weather is expected to return next Friday, bringing sunny but blustery conditions. High temperatures will remain in the 30s, reinforcing the cold air in place.

