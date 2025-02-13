Maryland transgender advocates rally before judge pauses gender-affirming care restrictions

Maryland transgender advocates rallied on Thursday outside of the federal courthouse in downtown Baltimore before a judge temporarily paused the Trump administration's efforts at restricting gender-affirming care.

Devon Ojeda, an organizer with Advocates for Trans Equality, was one of those advocates who gathered to support the legal challenge. He told WJZ he moved to Baltimore from Washington, D.C. because of President Trump's return to the White House.

Happening now: Transgender advocates and trans folks are gathering ahead of a federal court hearing on a challenge to President Trump's executive orders against their community.



The lawsuit is particularly focused on the EO against gender affirming care. @wjz pic.twitter.com/XyBnocFjmE — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) February 13, 2025

"I can't count how many times people have treated me as a man, has called me sir," Ojeda said. "I'm very grateful Maryland has been a safe haven."

A little victory

U.S. District Judge Brendan Hurson issued a 14-day temporary restraining order after concluding the plaintiffs would likely succeed in their challenge to Mr. Trump's orders.

The plaintiffs -- which are made up of transgender youth, their parents, and LGBTQ+ organizations -- are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

#UPDATE A federal judge has ruled that plaintiffs have met the standard for a 14-day temporary restraining order on Trump's order restricting gender affirming care.



Order blocks the provision that would end federal funding for an institution if this care is provided. @wjz — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) February 13, 2025

Outside of downtown Baltimore's federal courthouse, the plaintiffs' lawyers called the decision a little victory.

"I hope it gives a sense of clarity, lifts some confusion," said Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, one of the plaintiffs' lawyers. "[Also] that hospitals, moving forward, won't stop providing this care based on the threat this executive order posed."

Provisions in Trump's executive order

Mr. Trump's executive order titled, "Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation," has a provision directing federal agencies to immediately ensure institutions getting federal funding to stop providing gender-affirming care to those under the age of 19.

In its complaint, and in court, the plaintiffs' lawyers argued the order essentially forced hospitals and other providers to immediately stop providing gender-affirming care, which caused irreparable harm to their clients.

In response, lawyers from the U.S. Department of Justice argued the case was premature. Also, the executive order was misinterpreted.

However, Hurson rejected the government lawyers' arguments, even going as far as to call their position "disingenuous" and pointing to the executive order's use of the word "immediate."

Gonzalez-Pagan said the next steps will be seeking a preliminary injunction, and that his team is planning to take those steps next week.