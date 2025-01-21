Maryland transgender, LGBTQ+ advocates call Trump's executive order on gender an attack

BALTIMORE -- The LGBTQ+ community is worried by one of President Donald Trump's executive orders, which calls for federal agencies to only recognize two sexes -- male and female.

The executive order says gender identity "does not provide a meaningful basis for identification."

Several transgender people and advocates WJZ spoke to Tuesday describe this as an attack.

What's in the executive order?

Mr. Trump said in his inauguration speech, "As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female."

Later, Mr. Trump signed the executive order, titled "Defending Women From Gender Ideology and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government."

In the executive order, sex "refers to immutable biological classification as either male or female." The executive order also states that "Female means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell" and "Male means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the small reproductive cell."

The executive order also rescinds several protections for LGBTQ+ rights, as well as federal resources.

"It's heartbreaking"

Renee Lau and Melissa Deveraux, who are transgender advocates who work for Maryland Safe Haven, the area's only trans-led wellness drop-in center, expressed concern over Mr. Trump's executive order.

"It's one thing to hear it as a political speech...a lot of the things [politicians] say prior to an election are just to get elected," Lau said. "It's heartbreaking."

Deveraux is particularly concerned about potential violence against transgender people because of this, saying, "This now opens the door to a lot of hate and concentrated hate soon turns into violence."

Helping the community

FreeState Justice, a nonprofit providing pro bono legal services and policy advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community, has been stepping up its outreach.

Ronnie Taylor, community advocacy manager for FreeState Justice, said they've been leaning in on the legal side.

"Whether it's name changes, people wanting to ensure they have living wills put together, amongst other documents," she said. "We have been working to produce a 'Know Your Rights' sessions monthly since the results of the election."

There hasn't been any legal challenge to this specific executive order. But, Lau hopes that changes soon.

"If there isn't some kind of legal intervention soon, it's going to be a very rough four years, very rough four years," Lau said.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore affirmed on Tuesday that all Marylanders will be protected, in light of Trump's executive orders.

Not only is Maryland considered a sanctuary state for transgender people, but Baltimore also became a sanctuary city last year.