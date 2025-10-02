New report provides detailed look at Maryland's transgender inmates and the challenges they face

A new report by Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) details how the state is treating transgender inmates, one of the state's most vulnerable populations behind bars.

Protections behind bars

While trans inmates make up less than 1% of the inmate population, they account for almost 40% of all recent settlements.

Lawmakers withheld $100,000 from the Department of Public Safety until they released the report on the treatment of transgender people behind bars.

The report said Maryland's "objective is to prevent vulnerable individuals from being housed with, or interacting closely with, those who may pose a threat."

According to DPSCS, "The department ensures that all transgender incarcerated individuals are able to change clothes, use the restroom, and attend to personal needs in a private and respectful environment, without fear of being watched or observed."

The document detailed cases filed under the Prison Rape Elimination Act. There were 63 cases between January 2022 and June 2025.

"Of these, three cases were substantiated, 24 were unsubstantiated, six remain under investigation, and 29 were determined to be unfounded," the report stated. "These cases are part of a broader total of 599 reported cases, which include both transgender and non-transgender individuals. Among the total, 29 cases were substantiated, 234 were unsubstantiated, 81 are still under investigation and 255 were found to be unfounded."

Almost 45% of transgender inmates filed complaints.

"That's a huge amount of the trans people who are incarcerated making these complaints, and that's just the ones that do get reported and do get recorded," said Amanda Donoghue, a staff attorney with FreeState Justice, a group that advocates for the trans community.

She said many times, instances of abuse are underreported, and transgender inmates are "extremely vulnerable."

"There's a huge risk of violence — including sexual violence," Donoghue said. "A lot of it comes down to where they're placed."

The report detailed the number of inmates who have been placed in segregation.

The findings also included the number of requests for gender-affirming care.

Beating at Central Booking

Amber Canter, who received a $750,000 settlement with Maryland after she was beaten at Baltimore's state-run Central Booking, called the report disturbing.

She wants change, but acknowledged, "Things aren't going to happen overnight."

The state did not admit wrongdoing as part of Canter's settlement.

In the report, corrections officials stated, "Maintaining safety and respecting the dignity of every incarcerated individual at the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facilities is paramount."

The Trans Rights Advocacy Coalition told WJZ, the organization, "has been advocating for the department to change their policies on a range of issues to make trans people safer. While the department deliberates on how to house trans people, current practice doesn't honor our humanity as trans people and causes continual harm."