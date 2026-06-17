Maryland sees spike in traffic deaths with 13 lives lost in June as 100 deadliest days begin: "More preventable crashes"

Thirteen people have died from crashes in Maryland so far in June, the Maryland Department of Transportation said Wednesday, as the 100 Deadliest Days are underway for the summer.

As of June 15, the state reported 13 fatalities across the state and 163 so far this year, compared to 200 at this time last year. The 13 fatalities include 2 pedestrians, a passenger and 10 drivers, data shows.

The 100 Deadliest Days are the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic crashes and road fatalities historically increase across the U.S.

"Summer travel means more vehicles on the road, more celebrations and unfortunately, more preventable crashes," said Chrissy Nizer, Motor Vehicle Administrator and Gov. Wes Moore's Highway Safety Representative. "We want every Marylander to enjoy their summer safely by making responsible choices behind the wheel, including planning ahead for a sober ride, avoiding distractions, obeying speed limits and always buckling up."

Over the past five years in Maryland, 800 people have died, and 15,000 have been injured in crashes that involved impaired drivers.

During the 100 Deadliest Days, Maryland State Police are conducting high-visibility enforcement, DUI patrols, and outreach efforts to prevent dangerous driving.

The Baltimore region has seen its fair share of deadly crashes in the past few months.

In early June, a driver was killed, and three passengers were hurt in a single-car crash in Catonsville.

In May, two teens died after a single-vehicle crash in Baltimore County. The deaths of Andrew Sober, 16, and Ryan Duvall, 18, caused heartbreak in the community.

In April, a 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a Howard County crash after being struck by an SUV. The incident prompted an investigation.

In March, a 1-year-old died a month after the infant's mother due to injuries from a crash in Pikesville.