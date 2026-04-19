24-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Howard County, police say

A 24-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Howard County, according to police.

Howard County police said a 2014 Yamaha FZ-09 struck a 2023 Nissan Rogue at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Marriottsville Road near Warwick Way in Marriottsville.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Marriottsville Road and struck the SUV that was attempting to make a left turn onto Warwick Way from the southbound side.

Marriottsville Road was closed for about 3 hours after the crash. A preliminary investigation suggested the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.

The motorcyclist, identified as a man from Hampstead, was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured and remained at the scene. They were cooperating with investigators, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.