Driver killed, 3 passengers hurt in Baltimore County crash

A driver was killed, and three passengers were injured after a crash in Catonsville Thursday, according to Baltimore County police.

The single-vehicle crash was reported in the 600 block of Frederick Road on Thursday around 3:25 p.m.

During the investigation, police determined that a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on Frederick Road when it left the roadway and hit a pole.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Bruce Campbell, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Three other passengers in the car suffered life-threatening injuries. They were also taken to area hospitals, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

Data from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) shows that there have been 160 fatal crashes in the state so far in 2026, compared to 192 reported at this time last year.

In Baltimore County this year, a total of 21 traffic deaths have been reported, including 11 involving pedestrians and one involving a bicyclist, data shows. Last year, the county recorded a total of 66 crash-related deaths, including 16 that involved pedestrians, one that involved a young driver, and nine that involved motorcyclists, according to data from the state.