Infant dies a month after crash kills mother in Baltimore County

A 1-year-old died a month after a crash that also left a woman dead in Pikesville, according to Baltimore County police.

The infant, Nova Hill, was injured in the multi-vehicle collision on February 12 around 7:30 a.m. 31-year-old Sydney Jones, the mother of the infant, was pronounced dead on the day of the crash.

Officials said Hill was pronounced dead Tuesday, March 17, nearly a month after the crash.

The child was not properly restrained in the vehicle, a preliminary investigation found. The crash remains under investigation.

Initial crash response

Detectives responded to reports of a collision in the area of Old Court Road and Harden Lane. Through their investigation, they determined that a 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound on Old Court Road before crossing the center lane and colliding with a 2018 Audi traveling in the opposite direction.

Jones, the driver of the Nissan, and Hill, the infant, were transported to a nearby hospital. The driver of the Audi was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Car seat installation resources

The department is reminding the public of several car seat check events this year through the Kids In Safety Seats (KISS) program. The program's mission is to, "reduce injuries and death among Maryland's children by helping families to obtain and use car seats and booster seats correctly every time a child rides in a motor vehicle."

Other services include child passenger safety 101 presentations, and virtual webinars aimed at helping child providers and transporters to learn how to select the right type of car seats or other related questions. More information can be found here.