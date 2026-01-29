Maryland receives "F" grade for effort to end sale of flavored tobacco products in American Lung Association report

Maryland received low grades for its efforts to end the sale of flavored tobacco products and fund tobacco prevention programs, according to the American Lung Association's annual State of Tobacco Control report.

Despite some low marks, the state received an "A" for its smoke-free workplace laws and "Bs" for state tobacco taxes and access to quitting services, according to the report.

The yearly study looks at areas that have been proven to reduce tobacco use. According to the ALA, the report shows that Maryland needs to increase its efforts to reduce tobacco use, especially after the rollback of some federal tobacco prevention efforts.

Tobacco control measures

According to the ALA, tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable deaths and diseases in the U.S., claiming more than 7,490 lives in Maryland each year.

The organization emphasized that states need to ramp up tobacco prevention efforts, especially after the Trump administration made changes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Office on Smoking and Health and led major staffing cuts at the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Tobacco Products.

"In 2026, policymakers in Maryland must focus on protecting Maryland's Clean Indoor Air Act from exemptions and defending and preserving the funding for tobacco prevention and cessation of $18.25 million," said Aleks Casper, Director of Advocacy at the ALA.

Lung cancer on the rise

The yearly report comes as a growing number of women under 65 are being diagnosed with lung cancer, according to a study by the American Cancer Society.

Smoking can increase the risk of lung cancer, respiratory diseases, and can also affect the immune system, digestive system and brain health, according to health experts at LifeBridge Health.

Regular screenings are recommended, as lung cancer often develops silently, with symptoms appearing at later stages.