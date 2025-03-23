Maryland Terrapins advance to Sweet 16 on Derik Queen's last-second basket

The Maryland Terrapins advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 72-71 win over Colorado State on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Seattle.

Freshman Derik Queen banked in a shot at the buzzer to lift the Terps to the next round.

Queen led Maryland with 17 points, Rodney Rice added 16 points and Julian Reese contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Reese, a senior, made two free throws with 22 seconds remaining. However, Colorado State's Jalen Lake drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.6 seconds. Then, Queen, Maryland's freshman from Baltimore, hit the game-winner as time expired.

Maryland (27-8), the No. 4 seed, will play No. 1 seed Florida on Thursday for a trip to the Elite Eight.

Maryland trailed 37-30 at halftime.

Ja;Kobi Gillespie and Selton Miguel each chipped in 11 for Maryland.