Here are the best sunscreens for kids, according to a Maryland dermatologist

Sunscreen is not one size fits all, and Maryland dermatologist Dr. Kate Viola has recommendations that fit all age groups

Sun safety is a topic that is near and dear to Dr. Viola's heart. The board-certified dermatologist with Dermatology Partners said when children and teens get five or more sunburns, the likelihood of them getting a melanoma later in life doubles.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

Dr. Viola recommends reapplying sunscreen every two hours and after being in the water.

Sun care for babies

Babies under the age of six months old should not be out in the sun, according to Dr. Viola.

"Their skin is too sensitive even for sunscreen," she said.

For babies six months and older, Dr. Viola recommends mineral sunscreen, which is great for sensitive skin.

Mineral sunscreens include ingredients like zinc oxide or zinc oxide plus titanium dioxide. The SPF should be at least 30, but Dr. Viola said this type of sunscreen is usually around 50 SPF.

She recommends products from Eucerin and Vanicream.

Sun care for toddlers to 5-year-olds

"What I love to do for the toddler to five years range is have your child actually put the sunscreen on themselves," Dr. Viola said. "One great way to do it is with a stick."

She recommends using four passes of the CeraVe Sunscreen Stick for optimal protection.

"You can teach your child how to use this, and this is really a gift for life of sun protection," said Dr. Viola.

Sun care for teens

Since teens and tweens tend to have a little bit of acne, Dr. Viola recommends morning and evening face moisturizers from CeraVe and La Roche-Posay.

"A lot of acne products can be drying, so if you do an a.m. and p.m. with moisturizer, you get all of your bases covered, which is great," she said.

Young athletes can use UV sports sunscreens. Sunscreen sprays are also a convenient option, but Dr. Viola warns against doing just one layer of coverage. You need to keep spraying until you shine, she says.

"That's what we always say; until you glisten," Dr. Viola said. "That's the way to go."

She recommends using sprays from Eucerin and La Roche-Posay.

"There's several others [that] make great sprays that are both mineral as well as the non-mineral or chemical sunscreens, and those work very well," she said.

Dr. Viola also said UPF clothing, which is designed to shield UV light, is equivalent to wearing 50 SPF. She recommends brands like Coolibar, which received the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation.