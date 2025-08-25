Thousands of Maryland students head back to class Monday as new school year begins

First day of school kicks off in Baltimore County

First day of school kicks off in Baltimore County

Thousands of students across Maryland returned to the classroom Monday as several major school districts marked the first day of the new academic year.

Students in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, Howard County, and parts of the Eastern Shore were among those heading back.

Baltimore County

Baltimore County School Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers said she's proud of the district's progress over the past year. She highlighted gains in test scores, a drop in chronic absenteeism, and ongoing investments in teacher development and classroom technology.

One major focus this year is the county's refined cell phone policy.

BCPS is expanding its "Off and Away Every Day" initiative. Under the policy, students in elementary and middle schools may not use phones during the instructional day. Use in high schools remains restricted.

Another new initiative will launch in November.

"New this year, BCPS will send attendance and grade reports home every Friday morning," Rogers said. "The attendance report will be sent via Focus, and the grade summary will be sent via Schoology. We hope that these reports will help families to support their children academic progress throughout the school year."

The county is also piloting a new cursive writing program.

Anne Arundel County

In Anne Arundel County, Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell said the district is entering the school year with "serious momentum," citing stronger staffing levels, new grading reforms, and an expanded middle school sports program.

The district launched middle school soccer in the spring. This fall, students will have access to basketball, track, and unified bocce.

"All middle schools did it," Bedell said. "The involvement of parents, the interest of students was off the charts."

"It's exciting times right now in terms of what we're doing to develop our students socially and emotionally," he said.

While all bus driver positions are reportedly filled, some drivers are considering a possible strike due to concerns over wages and health care. A vote on strike authorization was expected Monday.

Howard County

In Howard County, students returned to classrooms as Superintendent Bill Barnes begins his second school year in the role. He unveiled a strategic plan that runs through 2029, shaped by feedback from surveys and community engagement.

The plan outlines five priorities: strengthen instruction, promote student well-being, foster staff growth, improve internal systems, and expand partnerships with families and communities.

"We'll check those off systematically, we'll be accountable," Barnes said. "We'll be public about the results, and we'll take victory laps when they're there to be taken, and we'll take our lumps when we haven't hit the mark yet."

Baltimore City

Baltimore City students also returned to school Monday. CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises is entering her final year at the helm of the district.

In her 10th year as CEO, Santelises said her focus remains on reducing chronic absenteeism and improving student performance in reading and math.

The district is also expanding extracurricular offerings for middle school students.

"We know that involvement in productive activity when you are in middle school, be it arts, athletics, student government, makes it far less likely you're going to be involved in gangs," Santelises said.

City schools are also rolling out a cellphone ban this year. Students can bring their phones to school, but they must remain off, secured, and out of sight during the day.

Maryland State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright said the statewide focus this year is on tackling chronic absenteeism, strengthening core instruction, and continuing investments in teachers and school leadership.

This also marks the first full school year under Maryland's new literacy and mathematics policies, designed to clearly define what students should know and be able to do at each grade level.