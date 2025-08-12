Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Barnes prepares for second year

Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Bill Barnes is preparing for his second school year in the role.

In a sit down with WJZ, Barnes shared his approach to the new school year.

When Barnes first started last year, he had a 90-day plan for the school district. Since then, he has had several more.

"We're in our fifth 90 days," Barnes said. "That's what I told our team, we're in our fifth 90-day plan. So I think that level of urgency keeps us focused that we only have so many minutes in these roles, we gotta make the most out of each and every one of them."

His approach has now shifted from short-term timelines to a multi-year strategy. Released earlier this year, his new strategic plan runs through 2029. It was created with input from surveys, community groups and other feedback.

"I call it our strategic plan, because it was developed with over 12,000 voices and input from a wide range of community," Barnes said.

The plan aims to strengthen learning and instruction, cultivate student belonging and well-being, foster staff growth and engagement, enhance systemic planning and procedures, and partner with families and community. Each priority has its own goals and strategies.

Barnes said the school district will be transparent about its progress.

"We'll check those off systematically, we'll be accountable," he said. "We'll be public about the results, and we'll take victory laps when they're there to be taken, and we'll take our lumps when we haven't hit the mark yet."

Like its creation, the plan's goals are meant to be accomplished through collaboration with staff, HCPSS families and others in the community.

"I'm as excited as I was a year ago, for the work, maybe even more so now that I've gotten into each of our schools and I've talked to teachers," Barnes said. "Our students and our teachers and our administrators give me a lot of energy, and then we come back and work with a really expert team here in our central offices."