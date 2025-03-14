Stevenson University honors late lacrosse standout Callum Robinson

The lacrosse team for Stevenson University, located in Maryland, has been hosting the Mustang Class since 2014, but this year it's being renamed as the "Callum Robinson Classic" in memory of Callum Robinson.

Robinson was a Stevenson Lacrosse star who was tragically killed in May 2024.

"It's the biggest event in college lacrosse, so it's very fitting for one of the most successful alumni to have it named after him," said Josh Rufolo, a 2015 Stevenson Lacross alum and close friend of Robsinson.

Callum, his brother Jake Robinson, and their friend Jack Carter were murdered last year while on a surfing trip in Mexico.

"Callum was such a huge personality, and great person for us to honor with the tournament renaming it after him," said Stevenson Men's Lacrosse Head Coach Paul Cantabene. "It helps celebrate his foundations, helps his parents get through all of this."

"We just think it's a great thing to do, and we're really happy to be able to pull this off and celebrate his legacy at Stevenson University," Cantabene said.

Callum Robinson was a decorated lacrosse player. He was a three-time USILA All-American and helped lead the Mustangs to a Division III championship in 2013. He was drafted in 2015 by the Chesapeake Bayhawks and went on to play six seasons of professional lacrosse.

Robinson was also known on the world stage as he represented his native country of Australia, winning world championships with the national team in 2014 and 2018.

"Cal was larger than life," said Rufolo. "He was six-foot-four, 230 pounds, so not only was he physically larger, but he had a personality that was contagious."

Jake Robinson was equally as impressive.

"He was a doctor. His focus was on helping third-world countries," Rufolo said.

Rufolo is on the board for the Callum and Jake Robinson Foundation, which works to spread love and awareness about the brothers' legacy.

One of the foundation's initiatives is "Goals for All," which aims to put lacrosse goals all over the world in places that typically don't have access to the sport. The foundation also has a focus on helping athletes with diabetes.

"Cal was a diabetic athlete and helped a lot of kids mentor them through it, and understand that that sickness isn't limiting," Rufolo said.

The Callum Robinson Classic is a two-day tournament that will feature 10 teams with five games being played each day.

The Mustangs will play their first game Friday at 8:30 p.m.