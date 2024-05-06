Stevenson University mourns former lacrosse player found dead in Mexico

Pro-Palestinian encampment enters week 2 at Johns Hopkins University, and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- Stevenson University is mourning the loss of former lacrosse player Callum Robinson, one of the three surfers who were found dead on Mexico's coast last week.

Robinson, his brother, and their friend went missing on April 27 during their surfing trip in Mexico. Their bodies were later discovered after a day's long search.

Callum and Jake Robinson and their friend Jack Carter Rhoad disappeared while on a surfing trip near a popular tourist town about 90 minutes south of the U.S.-Mexico border on the Pacific coast.

Following a search for the missing surfers, authorities say their bodies were found at the bottom of a well more than 50 feet deep.

Mexican authorities said Monday that each victim had gunshot wounds.

Back at Stevenson University, where Callum graduated in 2015, head lacrosse coach Paul Cantabene said he was devastated when he learned the news on Friday.

"I had a good cry, and then I had to make some tough phone calls and notify some people about the situation," Cantabene said. "That was even tougher."

Those calls were answered in a big way.

More than 50 alumni showed up for Stevenson's conference championship game on Saturday, hugging, crying, celebrating and doing what Callum did best — laughing.

"It means the world to me that they were able to be here with each other to celebrate Callum, to mourn with each other, and to start the healing process," Cantabene said.

The Mustangs won their 10th conference title on Saturday. Callum Robinson wore number 10.