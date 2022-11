BALTIMORE - Maryland State Police said troopers pulled over 117 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend.

Hardworking @mdsp troopers removed 117 impaired drivers from MD roads throughout the Thanksgiving weekend. Thank you to those who proudly wear the badge and continue to protect our citizens. @savinglives #drivesober pic.twitter.com/FeX8rFCkHx — MD State Police (@MDSP) November 28, 2022

"Thank you to those who proudly wear the badge and continue to protect our citizens," Maryland State Police said on social media.

Troopers did not say if there were any impaired-related crashes.